Carroll, John Frederick December 27, 1935 - March 18, 2020 After a courageous battle with lung cancer, John Frederick Carroll passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. John was a native of Greensboro where he attended Greensboro High School. After graduating in 1954, he entered North Carolina State University for one year before attending the United States Military Academy in 1955, graduating in the class of 1959. Prior to his first military assignment, John successfully completed the U.S. Army Basic Armor School at Fort Knox, Kentucky; the Parachute Jump School at Fort Benning, Georgia; the Army Ranger School at Fort Benning; and the Army Flight School at Fort Rucker, Alabama. He served with many of his West Point classmates in Germany during the Cold War from 1961 to 1963 and in Vietnam from 1965 to 1966. In 1968, John moved to California in the employment of Trans World Airlines (TWA). While continuing his work with TWA as a cockpit crew member, he simultaneously began law school and worked as a clerk to a senior partner at a prestigious law firm "La Follette, Johnson, and Schroeder" in Los Angeles. After passing the California Bar Exam in 1978, he remained employed with La Follette as an associate attorney in the field of Aviation Law. John resided in Thousand Oaks, located in the beautiful Conejo Valley, California, until he retired in 1995. He married his childhood sweetheart, Meyressa Schoonmaker, in 1994 and soon returned to his home state of North Carolina. In his retirement in Winston-Salem he maintained contact with the dearest and closest friends of his lifetime, his West Point classmates with whom he had shared so much during their years at West Point and their military service together. John was an avid skeet shooter with three close friends at the Rockingham Gun Club. His other interests included photography as a member of the Piedmont Photography Club and the enjoyment of having two old Porsche sports cars, one of which he purchased in 1962. John wanted it to be known that he will dearly miss the wonderful Schoonmaker family who so graciously embraced him upon his marriage to his beautiful wife, Meyressa. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Meyressa Hughes Schoonmaker, his step-children Kirsten Schoonmaker Bryant (Darren Bryant), Trevor Schoonmaker (Teka Selman) and five granddaughters, Kaitlyn Bryant Uhl (Tyler Uhl), Hailey Bryant, Ashtyn Bryant, Zadie Schoonmaker and Lena Schoonmaker, as well as his brother Norman Carroll and two nephews Jason Carroll and Justin Carroll. A Military Honors Service at Salisbury National Cemetery and a Celebration of Life will be held in the near future.
