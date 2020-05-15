Winston-Salem - Ms. JoAnn A. Carpenter, 77, passed away on May 13, 2020. Funeral service will be private. Ms. Carpenter may be publicly viewed, Friday, May 15, 2020 from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of JoAnn Carpenter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries