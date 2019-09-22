July 5, 1936 - September 18, 2019 Mr. Carroll Newton Carpenter, 83, of Advance passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at his home. He was born July 5, 1936 in Caldwell County to Burl C. Carpenter and Zora Plemmons. He graduated from Collettsville High School and attended Appalachian State University. After serving two years in the US Army, he began his career as a policeman with the Winston-Salem Police Department and retired after 30 years of service. Carroll was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Carroll loved his family and always looked forward to seeing his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Carolyn Long Carpenter; two sons, Greg Carpenter (Jennifer) and Richard Carpenter (Cindy); a daughter, Debra Ray (Keith); nine grandchildren, Brad Carpenter, Joshua Ray, Angela Amburn, Jennifer Stephens, Abby Foster, Jacob Ray, Zachary Carpenter, Patrick Carpenter and Matthew Carpenter; 8 great grandchildren, Lexi Allen, Landon Carpenter, Ella Ray, Bryce Stephens, Annalise Ray, Merryn Ray, Hallie Stephens and Bennett Ray; three sisters, Marlene Lambeth, Sybil Hobbs and Sylvia Boone and a brother, Gordon Carpenter. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church with Rev. J. Mark Weekley and Dr. Chuck Baker officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Primary Ministry Fund, 321 Redland Rd., Advance, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel is serving the family. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
