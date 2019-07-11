Wallburg - Debbie Carmichael, 66, died on July 8, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Sechrest Funeral Service in High Point. The family will receive friends in the reception room following the service.
