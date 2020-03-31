January 16, 1934 - March 28, 2020 Theodore "Buck" Carlton 86, of Winston-Salem went to be with his LORD on Saturday, March 28, 2020. In keeping with the Governor Cooper's office, a private graveside will be held at Wallburg Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Frank Turner officiating. Mr. Carlton was born January 16, 1934 in Davidson County to Eddie Lee and Gladys Mae Wilson Carlton. He was a member of Wallburg Baptist Church and proudly served in the U. S. Navy during the Korean War, on the USS Yorktown Aircraft Carrier. Mr. Carlton was a member of the Winston-Salem Shrine Club, where he was also a past president. He was a 32nd degree KCCH with the Winston-Salem Scottish Rite. Mr. Carlton was a member of the Numa F. Reid Lodge Masonic Lodge #34 in High Point for over 50 years. He helped organize motorcycle poker runs, a Shriner Circus and worked with many fundraising events for the Shriner's organization throughout the years. After his retirement, he made countless trips to the Shriner hospitals in Greenville, SC and Cincinnati, OH taking area children for treatments. Mr. Carlton was preceded in death by his parents; step-mother, Garnette Carlton and wife, Frances Jacquelyn Walton Carlton; a brother, Norman Carlton, two sisters, Norma Lee Kimball and Glenda Smith. Surviving are his son, Todd Carlton, three daughters, Teddi Glass (Greg), Terri Brown, Tonya Blanton, brother Philip Carlton (Polly) and sister Ovella Turner (Frank), eight grandchildren; Zach Glass, Ethan Glass, Nicole Avant, Trevor Blanton, Sydney Blanton-Hicks, Solana Carlton, Levi Carlton, Shona Carlton and three great-grandchildren, Coy, Palmer and Theodore. Memorials may be made to; Shriners Hospital, 950 W Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home

