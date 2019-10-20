January 11, 1928 - October 15, 2019 Elfriede Friedrich Cardwell, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born January 11, 1928 to Herr and Frau Peter Friedrich, growing up in Herborn, Germany, eventually immigrating to the United States and settling in Winston-Salem. After raising her children, she had a long career with the Forsyth County School System as a cafeteria manager where she treated each child as they came through the lunch line with as much care and concern as she did her own children. Her church, Christ Lutheran, where she was a charter member, played a big role in her life. She enjoyed special friendships and many memorable and wonderful times with her church family. Elfriede will be sorely missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched. She was preceded in death by two sons, Roger and Ronald Cardwell. Surviving family includes three sons, Dieter (Adair) Cardwell of Clemmons, Ralph Cardwell of Oak Island, and Mark Cardwell of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Wendi (Chris) Bennett, Michael (Lauren) Cardwell and Jessica Cardwell; and three great-grandchildren, Ansley, Isla and Everett. A Memorial Service will be held the evening of Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Christ Lutheran Church, 3205 S. Main St. in Winston-Salem, with Rev. Dr. Don A. Murray officiating. A reception and time of visitation will immediately follow the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
