January 16, 2020 Charlita C. Cardwell led a successful, multi-faceted life as an investor, attorney, philanthropist, twin sister, mother, and devoted wife with an unflappable grace and fashionable style that captivated everyone she met. Charlita passed away on January 16, 2020 in Manhattan, NY at the age of 46 surrounded by her loving family. A native of Winston-Salem, North Carolina who moved to Manhattan in her early twenties, Charlita prided herself on being a quintessential southern, Manhattan belle. Charlita enjoyed a legal career that spanned nearly 20 years. She was an accomplished corporate legal executive, inspirational leader, master negotiator, and insightful counselor who adeptly guided organizations with unrivaled poise. Charlita's most cherished role was that of mother to her two daughters, Channing (9) and Sloane (6). She took great pride in serving as a role-model, teaching each how best to hone their individual talents for the benefit of positively impacting the world. Throughout her life, Charlita consistently demonstrated to her daughters that all things were possible when grace, elegance, and class served as the foundation of one's actions. Charlita also taught her daughters the meaning of sisterhood. Charlita began her life with a partner from birth, her twin sister, Chareba a partner in life, love, and laughter. The two enjoyed a lifelong bond that surpassed a biological connection that would prove to defy geographic constraints, time and time again, as they tirelessly supported each other at every turn of life's celebrations and challenges. Charlita was co-founder of Moore Frères & Co., her family's private investment holding company, and CEO of its foundation. Previously she served as Vice President and Senior Counsel at the American Express Co., she was responsible for providing strategic thought leadership to Amex' Global Commercial Payments division. Before joining American Express, Charlita was Assistant General Counsel, Corporate Transactions, at Compass Group USA as well as General Counsel and Secretary of Foodbuy, LLC, its affiliated division. She began her career in private practice with the law firms Dewey & LeBoeuf and Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP. Charlita attended Bishop McGuinness High School before graduating from Phillips Exeter Academy. She earned a bachelor's degree with honors in economics from Wake Forest University and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. Charlita was a long-standing, and proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc; The Links, Inc Greater New York Chapter and Jack and Jill of America Metropolitan Chapter of New York. Charlita was a woman of unquestionable beauty and phenomenal distinction; an unending void has been left in the hearts of her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Joan Greenwood Cardwell. She is survived by her husband, Martez Moore; two daughters, Channing and Sloane; father, Charles A. Cardwell Jr.; twin sister, Chareba Buckhannon (Michael); brother-in-law, Martino Moore (Jane); two nieces, Bailey Buckhannon and Mackenzie Moore; two nephews, Brandon Buckhannon and Powers Moore; and countless family and friends. Memorial services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church, 700 N. Highland Avenue, Winston-Salem, NC 27101. The family visitation will be held from 10:00am until 11:00am on Saturday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com. (RUSSELL)
Cardwell, Charlita C.
To plant a tree in memory of Charlita Cardwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately