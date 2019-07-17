Carazco, Johnathon Marcel October 7, 1989 - July 12, 2019 Winston-Salem Johnathon Marcel Carrazco, 29, of Winston-Salem passed away unexpectedly at his home on July 12, 2019. Johnathon was born in Forsyth County, NC to Eddie Carrazco and Colette Damon. He was an electrician with EnerSys Inc. and was of the Baptist faith. He was also previously employed with Monarch Group Homes where he worked with adults with disabilities, as it was his passion. He loved hunting, scuba diving and mixed martial arts. In addition to his parents, Johnathon is survived by his daughter, Carolina Joy Painter, his brother, Weston Carrazco, his grandparents, Freddie and Marilu Culler, Gloria Barajas, Javier Barajas, Carrie Damon (Choo Choo Nanny), his aunts, Christy Torres, JoAnna Tucker, and Marcia Tilley, his uncles, Freddie Culler Jr., Cory Barajas, Steven Culler, and Port James, special cousins, Brittany Forrest, Alex and Christopher Tilley, Danielle Hudson, Casey and Carley Culler, and Kyle and Brittany Culler, and numerous beloved family members and friends. The family will receive friends and loved ones at Slate Funeral Home, King, NC from 12 pm until 2 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019. The funeral service will immediately follow at 2 pm with Brother Donnie Holt officiating. Interment will take place at Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Johnathon Carrazco. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate 132 East Dalton Rd.

