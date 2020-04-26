Capps, Jr., James Henry November 18, 1931 - April 24, 2020 Mr. James Henry Capps, Jr., 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Henry was born November 18, 1931 in Moore County to James Henry Capps, Sr. and Martha Clanton Capps. He was preceded in death by his beloved older sister, Grace Blue, and his younger brothers, Otis, Bobby, and David. He proudly served his country in both the Army Air Corps and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. After his time in the military, he spent his career at the U.S. Postal Service, where he served in many different capacities before retiring after 37 years of service. Henry was a member Oak Forest Methodist Church and in his free time, enjoyed inventing gadgets, studying history and growing his knowledge in a wide variety of fields. Henry loved discussing history as well as current events with family and friends. Above all, Henry loved his family and spent every moment working to provide for their safety and security. He was devoted to his wife of 64 years, Betty. For the last 25 years his focus has been entirely on his Grandsons who filled him with pride, hope and contentment. Henry is survived by his wife, Betty Sykes Capps; daughter, Theresa Capps; son, James "Jim" Henry Capps, III; Daughter- in- Law Sharon Capps, four beloved grandsons, Damien Capps, James Henry Capps, IV, Alex Capps, and Ian Capps; and numerous other family members. The family will hold a celebration of Henry's life at a later date. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
