Capehart, Michael June 7, 1973 - May 27, 2020 Michael Allen Capehart, 46, of Winston-Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was a native of Fayetteville, NC and moved to Winston-Salem twenty-five years ago. He was the owner of Michael Capehart's Roofing for over twenty years and was well known, loved, and respected. He is survived by fiancée, Angela Koble; son, Michael Zane Vernon; daughters, Brooke Capehart Bui, Raven Lenore Capehart; father, James Capehart; mother, Teresa Horne; brother, Lamar Wright (Lori); sister, Tina McMillan; and many beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, June 1st from 4 to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, June 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Salem Funeral Home, 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Online condolences may be made through salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

