October 13, 1937 - March 25, 2020 King Kenneth Newell Canterbury, 82, of King passed away at his home with his wife and son by his side after an extended illness. Mr. Canterbury was born in Cleveland County, NC to the late Newton Cornelius and Mable Kershaw Canterbury. He was an assistant manager with Eckerd Drugs for several years, prior to his retirement. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine and is of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: James and Richard Canterbury. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Emma Creed Canterbury, and his son, Todd Blaine Canterbury. Mr. Canterbury will lie in state at Slate Funeral Home on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 9:00 Am until 10:30 AM. A private graveside service will be held at East Bend Friends Cemetery with Mr. Bill Bean officiating. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Newell Canterbury. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Service information
11:00AM-5:00PM
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
9:00AM-10:30AM
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Tags
Most Popular
-
Mayor orders residents to stay home in light of COVID-19. Hospitals urge county to do the same.
-
Man shot by deputies in Clemmons dies; body of missing woman who lived with him was found
-
NC gyms, salons, barbershops and theaters ordered closed. Schools closed until May 15, governor says
-
Winston-Salem based Hanesbrands to produce masks during COVID-19 shortage
-
Wake Forest Baptist reports case of COVID-19 at High Point hospital as case numbers grow across NC and the Triad
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately