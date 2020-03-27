October 13, 1937 - March 25, 2020 King Kenneth Newell Canterbury, 82, of King passed away at his home with his wife and son by his side after an extended illness. Mr. Canterbury was born in Cleveland County, NC to the late Newton Cornelius and Mable Kershaw Canterbury. He was an assistant manager with Eckerd Drugs for several years, prior to his retirement. He proudly served his country as a U.S. Marine and is of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers: James and Richard Canterbury. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Emma Creed Canterbury, and his son, Todd Blaine Canterbury. Mr. Canterbury will lie in state at Slate Funeral Home on Friday, March 27, 2020, from 11:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Saturday, March 28, 2020, from 9:00 Am until 10:30 AM. A private graveside service will be held at East Bend Friends Cemetery with Mr. Bill Bean officiating. Flowers are appreciated or memorial donations may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kenneth Newell Canterbury. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

To send flowers to the family of Kenneth Canterbury, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 27
Lie instate
Friday, March 27, 2020
11:00AM-5:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Lie instate begins.
Mar 28
Lie instate
Saturday, March 28, 2020
9:00AM-10:30AM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Lie instate begins.

Tags

Load entries