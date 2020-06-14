May 27, 1932 - June 6, 2020 Mrs. Carolyn Pope Canter of Winston-Salem passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born on May 27, 1932, to Walter S. and Florence Holder Crater Pope. Her husband of 48 years, Bryant F. Canter, passed away in 2000. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Sam Crater, Houston Crater, and Frank Crater; and by three sisters: Dorothea Nell Leach, Betty Myers, and Peggy Wooten. Surviving are 15 nieces and nephews. Mrs. Canter was a graduate of James A. Gray High School and retired from AT&T with 35 years of service. She was a member of Mount Carmel United Methodist Church. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Mallard Ridge Assisted Living for their excellent care. A private graveside service will be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Mary Miller. Memorials may be made to Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
