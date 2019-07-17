Canter, Anna Faye Sparks August 12, 1938 - July 15, 2019 Anna Faye Sparks Canter, age 80, of Winston-Salem passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Davidson Funeral Home, Hickory Tree Chapel with Pastor Matthew Pope officiating. Burial will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday at Davidson Funeral Home on Hickory Tree Road. Mrs. Canter was born in Estill County, KY on August 12, 1938 to Cash P. Sparks and LuCrecy Cox Sparks. She retired from Forsyth County after fifteen years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and her memory will be cherished forevermore. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward Sparks, Oral Sparks, Gene Sparks and Tracy Sparks; and three sisters, Helen Smith, Marie Wilhelm and Wanda Smith. Surviving are her loving husband, James Franklin Canter of the home; her son, Steve Canter (Maria) of Concord; her daughters, Pattie Knight (Claude) of Yadkinville, Debbie Welch (Tony) of Advance and Christi Rosendary (Quenton) of Clemmons; seven grandchildren, Lindsey Andrews (Josh), Preston Knight (Hannah), Courtney York (Wesley), Taylor Welch (Autumn), Blake Canter (Nikki), Brooke Gaines (Tony) and Seth Rosendary; five great-grandchildren and one on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to Trellis Supportive Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net. Davidson Funeral Home 858 Hickory Tree Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127
