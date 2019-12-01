August 12, 1939 - November 9, 2019 Phyllis Anne was born to James Aaron Mitcham and Helen Ruth Mitcham on August 12, 1939 at Columbia Hospital in Washington, DC. She met and married Robert Johnson Smitherman (1963) and they had one daughter, Debra Lynn Smitherman. In 1966, Robert Smitherman obtained employment with RJ Reynolds which moved the family to Yonkers, NY and finally to Winston Salem, NC in 1972. Phyllis Anne was called home to be with the LORD on Saturday, November 9, 2019 while residing at The Danby House. She was preceded in death by her mother Helen Ruth Mitcham, father James Aaron Mitcham and brother James Walter Mitcham. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter Debra Pauling (Kevin Pauling), sister Elaine Ruth Wynn, brother Paul Aaron Mitcham, Grandchildren: Candice Kelly (Antonio Kelly, Sr.), Jasmine Belk and Jahria Pauling, Great-grandchildren: Antonio Kelly Jr., Alijah Kelly and Avaela Kelly, and a host of family members and friends. A memorial service for Phyllis Anne Mitcham Cannon will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Winston Salem at the Columbarium on Friday, December 6th, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Russell Funeral Home 822 Carl Russell Avenue Winston Salem NC 27101
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately