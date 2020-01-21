Winston-Salem - Kathy Craig Cannon, 65, passed away January 16, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Fellowship Church with family visitation at 11:00 am (RUSSELL).
Cannon, Kathy Craig
To send flowers to the family of Kathy Cannon, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 22
Visitation
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Fellowship Church
2800 Sprague Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
2800 Sprague Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Guaranteed delivery before Kathy's Visitation begins.
Jan 22
Funeral Service
Wednesday, January 22, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Fellowship Church
2800 Sprague Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
2800 Sprague Street
Winston-Salem, NC 27107
Guaranteed delivery before Kathy's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately