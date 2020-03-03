Canavos, George Dennis April 17, 1960 - February 29, 2020 George Dennis Canavos passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020, after a courageous and determined fight against a severe stroke he suffered in November 2019. He was born on April 17, 1960 to Fr. Dennis C. Canavos and Marika B. Canavos in Winston-Salem, NC. He was predeceased by his father and mother. George is survived by his extraordinary fiancée, Katie Mohr Haywood of King George, VA, his loving sister Alexandra Canavos and her sons Dimitri and Dennis Kontos of Charlotte, NC, a special aunt Fotini Bobocharis of Winston-Salem, NC, and other close relatives both in the U.S. and in Greece. George graduated from Emory and Henry College in Emory, VA. He had an outgoing personality, loved writing poetry, was well-read and enjoyed lively conversations on many topics. He was a member of the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Winston-Salem and Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in High Point, NC, where he sang in the church choir. George was also a proud Eagle Scout. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, followed by a Trisagion service at 10:30 am. The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 am. Interment will follow the service at Forsyth Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and can be made to Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, 808 N. Hamilton St., High Point, NC 27262 or the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Dr., Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103
