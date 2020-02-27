November 20, 1939 - February 26, 2020 Fran Canary, 80, of Advance, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 26, 2020. I was blessed to call her my Mom and my best friend but she was so much more than that. Born November 20, 1939 in Louisville, Kentucky, she was a loving Mom, Sister, Aunt, Mother-in-Law, Grandma and Friend to so many people. Her energetic spirit and lust for life inspired everyone she came in contact with. In her early years, Fran worked at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company in Louisville, Kentucky and retired in 1991 after 34 years of dedicated service. Although her work accomplishments are many, it's the way in which she approached her life, her love of travel and adventure, her helping hand and volunteer work, and her positive outlook that she will always be remembered for. Her life was a living example of leaving no stone left unturned and living life to the fullest. Her feet were always moving as her love for clogging and dancing kept her going. To say she was adventurous is an understatement as she traveled the world, was up for any roadtrip, no matter what the distance, and could find gratitude by a walk on the beach, a hike in the mountains, or a bike ride in the neighborhood. She loved keeping her mind sharp by reading books, working crossword and sudoku puzzles, and was a master at trivia games (especially with a glass of wine). Her smile was infectious, her demeanor an inspiration, and her energy, oh her energy, will leave a lasting memory for all that knew her. She will be sorely missed by her family. She is survived by her sisters, Rose Dobson (Jim), Merle Miller and Darlene Vest (Mike) and her brother, Fred Miracle. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ida Mae and Chester Miracle and by her brothers James and Norman Miracle. She is loved by so many nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors, that to name them all would be difficult. Her daughter, Christy Canary Garner, son-in-law, Rusty Garner, and her granddaughters, Grace and Emily Garner were her life. She was an integral part of everyday moments as well as holidays, vacations, field trips, sports activities, weekend getaways, dinners, you name it. If the Garners were doing anything or going anywhere, Grandma/Mom was right there with them with a smile. Please join us for a Celebration of Life service to be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4pm to 7pm at WinMock at Kinderton in the Granary, 168 East Kinderton Way, Bermuda Run, NC 27006. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 East Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
