August 28, 1944 - February 20, 2020 Rebecca Ann Hogan Campbell, 75, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born August 28, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late R.J. and Betty Hogan. She is survived by her husband Linwood Campbell; her sons Chris Campbell, and Tim (Dianne) Campbell; grandchildren Theron Campbell, Ashley (Nathan) Parker, Danielle (Austin) Mullis, and Brett (Ashlyn) Campbell; great-grandson Luke Parker; sister Beverly Hogan; brothers David (Abby) Hogan, Kenny Hogan, and Doug (Crickett) Hogan. She was a member of Covenant Grace Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service. Her funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 AM in the Gentry Family Chapel with Mike Walker and Carol Poole officiating. Burial will follow in the North Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Memorial Hospital Neuro ICU and the staff of SECU Hospice Home of Yadkinville for the loving care shown to Rebecca and her family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055

Service information

Feb 23
Visitation
Sunday, February 23, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Feb 24
Funeral Service
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
