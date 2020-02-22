August 28, 1944 - February 20, 2020 Rebecca Ann Hogan Campbell, 75, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. She was born August 28, 1944 in Indianapolis, Indiana to the late R.J. and Betty Hogan. She is survived by her husband Linwood Campbell; her sons Chris Campbell, and Tim (Dianne) Campbell; grandchildren Theron Campbell, Ashley (Nathan) Parker, Danielle (Austin) Mullis, and Brett (Ashlyn) Campbell; great-grandson Luke Parker; sister Beverly Hogan; brothers David (Abby) Hogan, Kenny Hogan, and Doug (Crickett) Hogan. She was a member of Covenant Grace Baptist Church of North Wilkesboro. The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Gentry Family Funeral Service. Her funeral service will be conducted Monday, February 24, 2020, 11:00 AM in the Gentry Family Chapel with Mike Walker and Carol Poole officiating. Burial will follow in the North Oak Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff of Forsyth Memorial Hospital Neuro ICU and the staff of SECU Hospice Home of Yadkinville for the loving care shown to Rebecca and her family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
11:00AM
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
Tags
Most Popular
-
Life sentence for killing and dismemberment of Winston-Salem couple. Chaos erupted during first-degree murder plea.
-
50,000 people follow a racially insensitive Facebook page with fake N.C. 'news.' Admins give perplexing responses, possibly in Russian.
-
Name of new downtown bar stirs social media
-
Closed nursing home site in Winston-Salem sold to Mebane group
-
New food truck specializes in ramen and other Japanese street food
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
We've counted the votes and the 2019 winners of Reader's Choice are inside!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately