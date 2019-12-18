July 12, 1940 - December 11, 2019 Larry Campbell, 79, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem. He was born July 12, 1940 in Bristol, Tennessee to the late Daniel Preston Campbell, Jr. and the late Louise McGuire Campbell. Larry served in the US Army from 1960 to 1963 and began his entrepreneurial ventures shortly thereafter. His hard work ethic, quick wit and ability to get a laugh out of most every person he encountered made him a memorable and well-liked soul. His cleverness and strong-will defined him. Larry was a devoted and proud father to Troy Dane Campbell wife Sherry, Allison Campbell Jennings husband Chad, Ashley Campbell Owens husband Steve and Caroline Elizabeth Carlin husband Aaron. He was "Poppy" to 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. As a father, Larry was full of love, strength and encouragement. In life, and now in death, he wouldn't want us to focus on sadness but to continue to love and support each other. Larry considered his family to be his greatest blessing and achievement. A graveside service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, December 19, at Crestview Memorial Park.
