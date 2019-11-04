December 20, 1939 - October 30, 2019 Jim R. Camp, Jr., 79, of Kernersville, NC passed away peacefully Wednesday October 30, 2019. A native of Dothan, AL, Jim was the husband of Shirley Amos Camp and the son of the late, Jim Roy Camp, Sr. and Lyle' Hatcher Camp. Survivors include his wife, Shirley of the home; son, Jim R. Camp, III and wife, Gwen Gallegos Camp of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Jennifer Camp Martin and husband, Danny Martin of Jamestown, NC; and two grandchildren, Pryce and Erin Martin. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his sisters, Martha Camp Fenn, and Jean Camp Thames; and brother, John Charles Camp. Jim spent his working career in Banking, Mortgage Lending, Real Estate, Teacher at Davidson County Community College, and in trucking safety at Salem Carriers. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who never met a stranger. The family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Service, Kernersville, NC. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter, 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, Winston-Salem, NC 27105.

Tags

Load entries