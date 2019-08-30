October 19, 1995 - August 23, 2019 Ernest Rennard Cameron "Pip," 23, passed away August 23, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, August 31, 2019 at First Waughtown Baptist Church, 838 Moravia St., Winston-Salem, NC with family visitation at 11:00 am. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

