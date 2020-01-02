September 26, 1971 - December 27, 2019 Andrew died December 27, 2019 after a short illness at the VA Hospital in Durham, NC. He received the best possible care from all the doctors, nurses, and staff. Andrew was born in Leominster, MA on Sept 26, 1971. He graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1993. Upon graduation, he received a commission in the US Navy. He served for twenty years, both on active duty and in the active reserves, retiring as a Commander. He also spent fourteen years with the Greensboro Police Department as both a patrol officer and a detective. He is survived by his two daughters, Rachel and Sarah Cameron in Kernersville; his parents, Don and Mary Cameron in Clemmons; his sister, Leigh Cameron Atkins (Derick); his nephew, Cameron Atkins; and the mother of his daughters, Mabel Cameron. Interment will be in the National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC at a date to be determined.
Cameron, Andrew
