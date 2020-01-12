Callaghan, Thomas Joseph March 20, 1937 - January 8, 2020 Thomas Joseph Callaghan passed away on Wednesday 1/8/2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House. Tom was born in Brooklyn, New York to Elizabeth Rohan and Thomas Callaghan. Tom grew up in Woodhaven Queens, was a proud US Army Veteran and a graduate of St. Francis College. He had a long and successful career on Wall Street which culminated at Wachovia Bank as the Chief Financial and Operations Officer at Wachovia Investments. Most importantly, Thomas was the beloved husband of Eileen McNamee for over 60 years, and the devoted father of Kathleen (Richie) Schlosser, Tricia (Dale) Miller, Doreen (Rob) Herman, and Tara (Chris) Lee. He was the cherished grandfather of Jimmy Schlosser and Megan Mallery (Matt), Danielle and Michael Herman, Lauren and Ryan Miller, and Colin and Kate Lee. Tom was a much loved brother-in-law, uncle, and dear friend to many. Preceding Tom in death are his parents as well as brother, Jackie, and sister, Kathleen. He is survived by his sister Maureen Cronin. A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Clemmons, North Carolina on Monday, 01-13-20 at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Trellis Supportive Care/Hospice and/or the Clemmons Food Pantry. In tribute to how Tom always lived his life, his family asks you to remember his own words, "we are only here for a visit, so be kind to one another and do good things in the world." Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive
