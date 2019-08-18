November 30, 1944 - March 7, 2019 Devoted mother, daughter, sister and friend, Mary Callaghan spent her life in service as a special education teacher in Pennsylvania, Illinois, and in North Carolina in Davie County Schools and finally at Sherwood Forest Elementary. Mary was also a longtime volunteer with the Fiddle and Bow, the Triad's Traditional Music Society. She will be remembered as a role model of kindness to all who knew her. A memorial celebration will be held on Sunday, August 25th, 1PM at the Muddy Creek Music Hall, 5455 Bethania Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106.

