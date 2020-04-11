November 21, 1932 - April 9, 2020 Vera Pearl Jester Call, 87, passed away at her home on April 9, 2020. She was born on November 21, 1932 to Bessie Hutchens Jester and Martin Ernest Jester in Yadkin County. Vera was a member of Linville Forest Church of Christ. She loved music and she played piano and organ by ear. She was also a talented seamstress who put her skills to work for others. More than anything, Vera treasured her family. In addition to her parents, Vera was preceded in death by her husband, Vestal Call; as well as a son, James Call; brothers, Graham, Harding, Charlie, and Martin Jester; and sisters, Mary Jester and Peggy Pinnix. Surviving are her children, Ann Ingram (Mark), Ronald Call and Robert Call; grandsons, Scott Brandon, and Ricky Brandon; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

