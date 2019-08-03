October 22, 1942 - July 27, 2019 Randell Alfredine Cain, Sr. peacefully took his heavenly flight from this earthly journey on the morning of July 27, 2019. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on October 22, 1942 to the late Mary Owens and William Henry Cain, Jr. He was preceded in death by his sister, Norma C. Jones. He was a 1961 graduate of Atkins High School. Randell received a bachelor of science degree at Tennessee Agricultural and Industrial State University in 1966. He served in the USA Army Reserve. A human resources specialist, after years of service, serving sixteen counties, he retired from the state of North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Remaining to carry on his legacy full of rich, fond, and happy memories are his devoted family including his loving wife of 24 years, Sharon Brice Cain; children, Rev. Randell A. Cain, Jr. (Cynthia), Tammy Johnson (Avery, Jr.), and Carmen Palmer (Keith); sisters, Ruby Cain, Gloria King (Willie), Margaret Bailey (Johnnie); brothers, William Cain, III and Malcolm Cain (Carol); grandchildren, Jaylon Herbin, Hamilton Cain, Avery Johnson III, Grant Cain, Cierra Palmer, Olivia Cain, Adam Johnson, Kerrington Palmer, Victoria Cain and Preston Cain; God grandson, Jeremiah Lewis; aunts, Hattie Jeter, Mary Shields (Theodore), and Hazel Lyerly; sisters-in-law, Gerdia Keesee and Jackie Harrison (Maurice); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Winston-Salem First with Dr. Mike Rakes, officiating and Rev. Randell A. Cain, Jr., eulogist. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com (RUSSELL).

Tags

Load entries