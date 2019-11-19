March 17, 1940 - October 23, 2019 WALKERTOWN - Richard Donald "Don" Cain, 79, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Walnut Ridge Assisted Living. Don was born on March 17, 1940 and was a 1958 graduate of Kernersville High School. He started his working career by delivering papers at the age of 12. By the time he was 17, he owned his own Shell Service Station in Kernersville. He worked at Western Electric, RJR, Roadway Trucking, and was a contractor, building houses and mobile home parks throughout Kernersville and Walkertown. In addition to building homes, Don was a tobacco farmer and enjoyed raising fainting goats in his spare time. In his later years, he continued to work as hard as his body would allow, but his biggest accomplishment was realizing how important and precious his family was. Don was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Ollie Cain; and grandson, Wesley Cline. He is survived by his wife, Tammie Cain; son, Darrell (Sandra) Cain; daughters, Donna Cavanaugh, Kim (Bubba) Smith and Cindy (Don) Rhodes; grandchildren, Isaac Cain, Tanner and Chase Smith and Devin Clark; and sisters, Joyce Anne (Ed) Nelms and Sandy Cain. We would like to thank Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for the love and care that you gave to Dad. Also, we thank Trellis Hospice for their help and support while keeping Dad comfortable. A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Online condolences may be sent to the Cain family at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.
