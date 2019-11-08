February 11, 1965 - October 29, 2019 Mr. Algefields Cain, Jr., 54, passed away on October 29, 2019 in New Orleans, LA. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Tags

Load entries