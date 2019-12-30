Cabrera, Julio Alonso Perez April 12, 1975 - December 28, 2019 Mr. Julio Alonso Perez Cabrera, 44, of Winston-Salem passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. He was born in Guatemala to Roman Perez Monterroso and Angela Cabrera Herrera. Julio was of the Christian faith and loved going to church and bible study. He was employed by Hayward Industries for over nine years. He loved to play soccer, travel and go to the mountains. He is preceded in death by his father, Roman Monterroso. Julio is survived by his loving wife Charito Perez; daughter, Yeni Perez Vasquez; grand-daughter, Leila Perez Vasquez ; mother, Angela Herrera. A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, family will receive friends one hour prior. Committal will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
