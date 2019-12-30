Cabrera, Julio Alonso Perez April 12, 1975 - December 28, 2019 Mr. Julio Alonso Perez Cabrera, 44, of Winston-Salem passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Trellis Supportive Care. He was born in Guatemala to Roman Perez Monterroso and Angela Cabrera Herrera. Julio was of the Christian faith and loved going to church and bible study. He was employed by Hayward Industries for over nine years. He loved to play soccer, travel and go to the mountains. He is preceded in death by his father, Roman Monterroso. Julio is survived by his loving wife Charito Perez; daughter, Yeni Perez Vasquez; grand-daughter, Leila Perez Vasquez ; mother, Angela Herrera. A funeral service will be held 12 noon, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, family will receive friends one hour prior. Committal will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Online condolences may be sent at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Cabrera, Julio Alonso Perez
To send flowers to the family of Julio Cabrera, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 30
Visitation
Monday, December 30, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Guaranteed delivery before Julio's Visitation begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately