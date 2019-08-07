December 23, 1924 - August 5, 2019 Helen Elizabeth Dillon Byrd, 94, passed away August 5, 2019 as she was surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00 AM Thursday August 8, 2019 at Morris Chapel United Methodist Church with Samantha J. Wesley and Pastor Wallace Cole officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home in Kernersville, and other times at the home of Jyl and Robert Billings, Vance Road in Kernersville, NC. Helen was born in Guilford County December 23, 1924 to the late Blanche Lillian Veach and John William Dillon. In addition to her parents, she also was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-five years, Joseph Vernon Byrd; sisters, Norma Stafford, Dorothy Gross, Ruth Dillon, and Avalee Dillon; and brothers, Orville and Gilmer Dillon. Helen was a longtime member of Morris Chapel United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Robert West Sunday School Class. Survivors include her children, Rebecca Surratt and Maynard of Advance, Vicky Morgan and Pete of Lewisville, Martha Cole and Wallace of Clemmons, Jyl Billings and Robert of Kernersville, and Wayne Byrd and Melissa of Kernersville; grandchildren, Allen Surratt and Gena, Michael Morgan and Ruffin, Tim Welborn and Christy, Rhonda Ballance, Ashley Parsons and Mark, Allison Barnes and Jerry, and Sarah Byrd; great-grandchildren, Bailey Welborn, Wyatt Welborn, Joseph Foust, Whitney Campbell and Josh, Lyndon Barnes, Holden Barnes, Morgan Barnes, Smith Morgan, Rachel Morgan, Hope Surratt, Rebecca Parsons, and Katherine Parsons; great-great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Campbell and Connor Campbell; sister, Odessa Stevens of Kernersville; and numerous special nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry or the Backpack Program, c/o Morris Chapel United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 57, Walkertown, NC 27051. Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284

