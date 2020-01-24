Yadkinville - Clarence Richard Byrd, 88, passed away peacefully Thurs. Jan. 23, 2020. His funeral arrangements are incomplete with Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville.
Byrd, Clarence Richard
