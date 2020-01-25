January 23, 1931 - January 23, 2020 Yadkinville Clarence "Richard" Byrd, 89, went to be with his Lord and Savior January 23, 2020. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith." He was born January 23, 1931 in Caswell County to the late Anchor C. Byrd and Fannie Mae Fitch Byrd. Richard was a member at Bush Arbor Primitive Baptist Church. He retired from Yadkin County ASCS office as Executive Director. Richard was first hired as a performance supervisor in Caswell County in 1956. He became chief clerk in 1960 and served that position until coming to Yadkin County in 1962. He was very active in community affairs such as the County Recreation Department for which he helped organize summer league programs. Richard served as president of the Yadkin County Lions Club and served as secretary of the Yadkin County Moose Lodge. He was a volunteer for the local fire department and was part of several other programs within the county and state. He was active in NoCascoe for which he served as a director for several years. Richard was a "people person" and loved by all who knew him. He had time and encouragement for everyone. He was a family man and loved his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all loved "Pa hugs and Pa candy". He enjoyed watching them play their various sports. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, especially NC State and the Atlanta Braves. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Lena Clayton Byrd. Surviving are his children, Douglas (Martha) Byrd, Cynthia (Mike) Speer, Dale (Penny) Byrd, Martha Byrd; grandchildren, Traci (Richie) Zachary, Shane Byrd, Natalie (Tony) Snow, Monica Byrd, Jenna (LaShaun) Breedlove, Douglas (Melissa) Byrd; great-grandchildren, Cooper Byrd, Austin Zachary, Camden Snow, Jaxon Byrd, Aria Breedlove, Easton Snow, Jaden Breedlove, Barrett Byrd; sisters, Rebecca Caison; brothers, Glenn Byrd, Ralph Byrd, Larry (Carolyn) Byrd, and close friend and care-giver, Gloria Jenkins. His funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Bush Arbor Primitive Baptist Church by Elder David Underwood and Elder Zach Byrd. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. The family will also receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at Bush Arbor Primitive Baptist Church. Memorials can be made to Bush Arbor Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 909 Oakview Loop Road, Yanceyville, NC 27379 or to Center United Methodist Church, 1400 Center Road, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville is serving the Byrd family. Online condolences can be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC 27055
Byrd, Clarence "Richard"
To send flowers to the family of Clarence Byrd, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Gentry Family Funeral Service
5108 US Hwy 601 N
Yadkinville, NC 27055
