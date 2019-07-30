Betty Jo Day Byrd, age 86, of Kenbridge Drive in Clemmons, died Sunday, July 28, 2019 with her family and under the loving compassionate care of the staff at Clemmons Village Assisted Living II and Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice). Betty was born in Wilkes County May 7, 1933 to Press Lewis and Ada Day. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dwight Irving Byrd and nine siblings: sisters Bertha Adams, Ruth Bowers, Marie Gibson, Peggy Hunter, Addie Paschal and Doris Taylor; and brothers Bobby Day, Hoover Day and Stanley Day. She is survived by her daughter, Tammie Byrd Greene of Winston-Salem, her grandson Matthew Greene (Amanda) and great-grandson Preston Greene of Tobaccoville. The immediate family would like to particularly thank some special people for their support: Betty's like-a-sister first cousins Diane Stone, Bobbie Phillips and Billie Ann Wooten, sisters-in-law JoAnne Day and Betty Day and brother-in-law Glenn Taylor. And last but not least "with a little help from my friends." Thank you all. A graveside service will be held at Temple Hill United Methodist Church, 1311 Somers Rd., Ronda, NC 28670 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 3:00 pm by Pastor Matt Nichols. Memorials may be made to the Parenting PATH, 500 W. Northwest Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27105, or to Temple Hill United Methodist Church, c/o Lena Holleman, 1311 Somers Rd., Ronda, NC 28670. Johnson Funeral Home of Elkin is serving the Byrd family.
