January 8, 1952 - April 18, 2020 Paula Patricia Ann (Moore) Bynum was born on January 8, 1952 to Mary Moore and Perry Johnson. On April 18, 2020 Paula (aka Skeet or Dimples) departed this earthly life and entered her eternal life after a 13-year battle with kidney failure. Paula leaves a legacy of strength, determination, and love with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She lived a life of love for her family and every person she encountered she left a loving impression. She loved God and through the adversities of life, she learned to trust totally in Him. Paula grew up in Forsyth County in the "Booker Hill" neighborhood, attended Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, and later graduated with her GED. She was a devoted and faithful member of Divine Restoration Ministries of Winston-Salem NC. To continue her legacy on earth she leaves behind three children: Tonya (Cornell) Walker, Lorenzo Smith, and LaVonea/Michelle (Robert) McCormick. She also leaves eleven grandchildren to continue her legacy: Rena (Dave) Rangolam, Carlton Moore, Marketa Smith, Brian Moore, Tara Smith, Asian (Shannon) Shaw, Ronda Moore (Jamar), John Collins, Paula Moore, Lorenzo Smith III, and Anthony Rice. Paula also has thirty-one great-grandchildren. She is also leaving behind her siblings, Al (Addie) Jabbar, Resnick Moore, Gwen Hairston, Paul (her twin) Moore, Ray Johnson, Diane Middlebrook, Michael (Katherine) Lowe, Jeffrey Johnson, Aaron Johnson, and Sharon Davis. A devoted and lifetime friend, LaVader Orr and a loving and devoted caretaker, Rolanda Frasier. Paula also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We also want to recognize all her friends at Azalea Terrance where she resided for fourteen years. To our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother we want to say that we miss you and love you. Thank you for being who needed to you to be. We will continue to celebrate you as the days and years go by. You are a matriarch! Gone from this earthly place but never forgotten. In our hearts and memories, you shall continue to live. Due to the present state of our environment with COVID-19, we will plan a memorial for our mother at a late date. If you wish to reach the family you may do so by email at lvonean11@gmail.com. Cremation Services 7600 North Point Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Missing 12-year-old from Kernersville has been found, sheriff's office says
-
Earth turns wilder and cleaner as people stay home. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Governor considering re-opening state by regions; no new COVID-19 cases reported in Forsyth on Thursday
-
'Outer Banks' on Netflix has Winston-Salem roots
-
Sex abuse allegations made against Children’s Home house parents. Accuser says abuse occurred in the 1970s.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Promotions
Enter to win a gift card to a local business. All you have to do is send us a photo of your home office or school setup.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately