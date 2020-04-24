January 8, 1952 - April 18, 2020 Paula Patricia Ann (Moore) Bynum was born on January 8, 1952 to Mary Moore and Perry Johnson. On April 18, 2020 Paula (aka Skeet or Dimples) departed this earthly life and entered her eternal life after a 13-year battle with kidney failure. Paula leaves a legacy of strength, determination, and love with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She lived a life of love for her family and every person she encountered she left a loving impression. She loved God and through the adversities of life, she learned to trust totally in Him. Paula grew up in Forsyth County in the "Booker Hill" neighborhood, attended Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, and later graduated with her GED. She was a devoted and faithful member of Divine Restoration Ministries of Winston-Salem NC. To continue her legacy on earth she leaves behind three children: Tonya (Cornell) Walker, Lorenzo Smith, and LaVonea/Michelle (Robert) McCormick. She also leaves eleven grandchildren to continue her legacy: Rena (Dave) Rangolam, Carlton Moore, Marketa Smith, Brian Moore, Tara Smith, Asian (Shannon) Shaw, Ronda Moore (Jamar), John Collins, Paula Moore, Lorenzo Smith III, and Anthony Rice. Paula also has thirty-one great-grandchildren. She is also leaving behind her siblings, Al (Addie) Jabbar, Resnick Moore, Gwen Hairston, Paul (her twin) Moore, Ray Johnson, Diane Middlebrook, Michael (Katherine) Lowe, Jeffrey Johnson, Aaron Johnson, and Sharon Davis. A devoted and lifetime friend, LaVader Orr and a loving and devoted caretaker, Rolanda Frasier. Paula also has a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. We also want to recognize all her friends at Azalea Terrance where she resided for fourteen years. To our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother we want to say that we miss you and love you. Thank you for being who needed to you to be. We will continue to celebrate you as the days and years go by. You are a matriarch! Gone from this earthly place but never forgotten. In our hearts and memories, you shall continue to live. Due to the present state of our environment with COVID-19, we will plan a memorial for our mother at a late date. If you wish to reach the family you may do so by email at lvonean11@gmail.com. Cremation Services 7600 North Point Court, Winston-Salem, NC 27106

