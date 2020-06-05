March 6, 1969 - May 27, 2020 WALNUT COVE Angela Dawn Dickerson Byers, 51, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. Dawn was born on March 6, 1969 in Forsyth County to Robert Earl Dickerson and Annie Lou Redmon Dickerson Sapp. She loved animals and bred several breeds of dogs. She also enjoyed crafting and gardening; loved growing flowers, especially orchids. She was preceded in death by her precious Yorkie, Duchess. She is survived by her mother, Annie Redmon Sapp (Greg); father, Robert Earl Dickerson (Deborah); brother, Greg Dickerson; and a step brother, Ryan Sapp; a niece and nephew and several cousins and relatives. There will be a 3:00 pm Memorial service held on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor Jim Newsome and Pastor Dan Nelson officiating. There will be no formal visitation, however the family will receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stokes County Animal Shelter: 1999 Sizemore Rd., Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Byers family.

