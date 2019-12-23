June 27, 1959 - December 19, 2019 Buck Byerly, 60, a resident of Kernersville, NC passed away December 19, 2019. Buck was born in Davidson County, NC on June 27, 1959 a son of the late Matthew Junior Byerly and the late Elizabeth Pauline Walser Byerly. Buck was a self employed farmer, he loved farming, enjoyed his John Deere tractor collection, liked participating and attending tractor pulls, enjoyed getting together with his family and friends and was proud of his restored 1955 Ford truck. On February 18, 1984 he married Renee Gobble who survives of the home. Also surviving is his son, D.J. Byerly and his wife Anna, his daughter Kimberly (Punky) Burchette and her husband Kamron all of Kernersville; grandchildren Jaxson Burchette, Evy Burchette, Nolan Mitchell and Byerly grandson on the way; his brothers, Ed Byerly, Terry Byerly, Fred Byerly all of Reedy Creek, NC and his sister, Teresa Crotts of Mocksville, NC. A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home in Winston-Salem is assisting the Byerly family. Online condolences may be sent to Buck's family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home 10301 N. NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem, NC 27107
