February 6, 1931 - January 1, 2020 Mr. George Howard Byars, 88, passed away on January 1, 2020. He was born on February 6, 1931, in Lowrys, SC, to William Alvin Byars, Sr. and Mary Mildred Mendenhall Byars. He was an active member of Ardmore Baptist Church for the past 58 years where he served in many positions. Howard graduated from Clemson University with a degree in agriculture engineering, "Go Tigers"!!!!. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean Conflict, but was most proud of being stationed at the ice cap of Greenland as a polar ice cap navigator. He retired from the United States Veterans Administration in Winston-Salem with 25 years of loyal service. After his retirement in 1986, he and his wife toured all the United States and many foreign countries. He considered travel to be a good retirement occupation. Most important, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Alcie Orr Byars; infant son, Daniel Howard Byars; two brothers, William Alvin Byars, Jr., and Edward Brooks Byars. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Van Nostrand, and husband, Robert Jay of Clemmons; two grandchildren, Steven Mark Sutton and Christina Marie Van Nostrand. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 PM, on Friday, January 10, 2020, at Ardmore Baptist Church with Rev. Ty Talton and Rev. Tyler Tankersley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ardmore Baptist Church, 501 Miller St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Byars, George Howard
Service information
Jan 10
Memorial Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
3:00PM
Ardmore Baptist Church
501 Miller St.
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
