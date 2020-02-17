Winston-Salem - Mrs. Esther Thacker Butler, 87, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in the chapel of Clark S. Brown & Sons FH, family visitation at 12:00 Noon.

