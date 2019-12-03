Mocksville - Mr. John Robert Butero, 82, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Funeral service: 2:00 p.m., Wed., Dec. 4, 2019 at Eaton Funeral Chapel in Mocksville. Visitation: 6 to 9 p.m., Tues., Dec. 3, 2019 at Eaton Funeral Home.

