Bush, Thomas E. June 5, 1945 - June 23, 2020 Thomas E. Bush, 75, passed away at his home with his wife by his side. Tom was born to William Belton Bush and Lois Eidson Bush in Winston-Salem, NC. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his nephew, Gerald Bush. Tom is survived by his loving wife, Holly Colucci Bush; his brother John Bush and wife Kay. He also leaves behind his childhood friend Ronald Trivitte, his dear friend Kaye Stone and her children (whom he adored and always considered his own children), Toni Stone-Brinson and Andy Stone. Tom was a commercial real estate broker with Lamb-Young/Coldwell Banker from 1970 2016. Tom had a passion for the Exchange Club, a national civic club, that promoted community, Americanism and whose national project was the prevention of child abuse. In Tom's decades with the Exchange Club he served as president of the Greater Winston-Salem Exchange Club, President of the NC District Exchange Clubs and served nationally as a Regional Vice President. Locally Tom was constantly fundraising for the Exchange Club projects, particularly the prevention of child abuse. He started the Exchange Club Peanut Sale at the County Fair that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the years. He was known as Mr. Peanut at the Fair appearing in an oversized red cowboy hat with "Snoopy" from Peanuts at his side. He co-founded the NC District Exchange Foundation for the Prevention of Child Abuse which enabled over 30 Clubs across North Carolina to raise and support Exchange supported Child Abuse Prevention Centers across N.C. in eleven counties. Tom faithfully served on the Board of the Exchange/SCAN Center (known now as Parenting Path) for many years and served as President. He helped organize a Realtor's golf tournament that annually supported the Center. His support became nationally recognized as he was given the Good Neighbors Award at a national convention of the Realtors. Tom was always thinking of how to help families and drew those he met into to supporting the cause as well. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family requests that no flowers be sent. Donations can be made to the following: The Parenting Path (Formerly SCAN Stop Child Abuse Now), 500 W Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105; The NC Foundation for the Prevention of Child Abuse, c/o Nancy Wakely. 131 Evening Star Drive, Apex, NC 27409; or the Memory Counseling Program, Sticht Center on Aging, 1 Medical Center Boulevard, Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Any donations need to be designated to the Memory Counseling Program in memory of Thomas Bush. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
