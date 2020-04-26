Bush, F. Elizabeth May 16, 1925 - April 15, 2020 After a lengthy period of decline, F. Elizabeth Bush, 94, fell asleep in death at home on April 15. Her strong faith assured her that her rest would be temporary and she would be reunited with family and friends in the resurrection. She was predeceased by her husband, John, and leaves behind five children: Leslie (Mrs Eugene) Barnett, David (and Carolyn) Bush, Jeffrey (and Susan) Bush, all in NC, and Lois (Mrs Jerry) Milan and Stephen (and Cindy) Bush of New Jersey. She also has 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Betty was born in Union City, NJ and lived in that state until 1985. She became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1947 and spent her adult life helping others understand the Bible better and draw closer to God. For many years she proudly drove a school bus. She had many interests: her beloved cats, motorcycles, traveling, playing the piano, watching old musicalsespecially those with Nelson Eddy & Jeanette McDonald, Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, playing cards or Racko with friends, and spending time at the beachespecially Emerald Isle. She was always ready for good food, and volunteered to work with the kitchen crew at Kingdom Hall building projects. Betty loved being involved in life, and she will be missed. Amemorial service will be held at a later date. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

