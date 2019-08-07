December 5, 1959 - August 4, 2019 Valli Gordon Burton, 59, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. She was born on December 5, 1959 in Forsyth County to the late Lucian Odell Gordon and Jewelle Wright Gordon. Valli devoted her career to taking care of people as a registered nurse. She worked at different nursing facilities throughout Forsyth County, most recently working for Silas Creek Rehabilitation Center. She enjoyed fishing off the pier at the beach, but most of all she loved to spend time with her family. Valli was preceded in death by her parents. Surviving family includes her husband of 41 years, Randy Burton, Sr.; sons, Dale Burton (Amy) and David Burton (Amber); grandchildren, Madison Burton, Katelynn Heath and Maggie Williams; brothers, Kyle Gordon (Sandra) and Thomas Gordon; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Rev. Brian Sink officiating. A time of visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, Attn: Finance, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Tags

Load entries