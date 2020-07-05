July 21, 1926 - June 28, 2020 Jane Joyner Burton died peacefully after a long illness on June 28, 2020 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab. Born Martha Jane Joyner in Winston-Salem in 1926, she was the daughter of Martha (Forman) and J.T. Joyner, Jr.. Jane attended R.J. Reynolds H.S. and Mars Hill College before graduating from UNC-Greensboro in 1947, where she later earned her MFA. An art professor for 25 years at High Point College, she retired as chairman of the Fine Arts Department in 1988. A devoted member of St Paul's Episcopal Church for 56 years, Jane graduated from the Education for Ministries program and actively participated in education and senior ministries programs. Jane was an early supporter of the civil rights movement in Winston-Salem and a longtime member of the of Forsyth County Democratic Women. She may be most remembered for her contributions to the arts community of her hometown. A talented artist herself, Jane was a strong supporter of other women artists, a founding member of the Sawtooth Center ( formerly the Winston-Salem Arts and Crafts Association) and a volunteer docent for decades at Reynolda House. Jane was a 45-year member and volunteer at Piedmont Craftsmen and was also a supporter of the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art and Museum of Southern Decorative Arts. One of her greatest joys was traveling the world with her family, friends and students to explore and take in the history and treasures of art museums across the globe. Her children and grandchildren will always be grateful that she instilled in them the gift of wonder and appreciation of nature, art, and other cultures. Jane is survived by her four siblings her twin, Jean Taylor (Charles), John T. Joyner III (Betty), Marjorie Northup, and Georganne Boone (Gray). She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Martha Manson, Cindy Burke, Andrea Spangler, Marjorie Imus ( Bill), and Alice Barsony (Alain). She was very proud to be an active grandmother to her 11 grandchildren and six great- grandchildren and aunt to 12 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions to any of the following would be appreciated: The Senior Ministries program at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Winston-Salem, the Piedmont Opera Theater or the Second Harvest Food Bank. Due to the current pandemic restrictions, a private memorial service will be held in the garden at St. Paul's.
