May 24, 1956 - July 28, 2019 Mr. Donald "Donnie" Wayne Burton, 63, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born in Forsyth County on May 24, 1956 to Wayne and Lydia Janes Burton. Donnie was a member of Brookstown United Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding his Suzuki motorcycle, especially with his brothers. Preceding him in death was his wife, Melissa Reynolds Burton. Surviving are his son, David Burton; parents, Wayne and Lydia Burton; two brothers, Gary Burton (Kathy Davis) and Jay Burton (Darlene); also surviving are several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Brookstown United Methodist Church with Rev. James T. "Chip" Webb officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 PM Tuesday at Hayworth-Miller Lewisville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookstown United Methodist Church,6274 Yadkinville Rd. Pfafftown, NC 27040. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 6685 Shallowford Rd. Lewisville, NC 27023

Tags

Load entries