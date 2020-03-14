April 23, 1934 - March 12, 2020 Mr. Frankie Eugene Burrow, 85, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born in Stokes Co. on April 23, 1934, the son of the late Matthew McKinley Burrow and Ruby Moore Burrow. Mr. Burrow was retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. He loved bluegrass music, NASCAR racing and collecting his "junk/treasures." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, James Ray Burrow and Robert M. Burrow; and a sister, Martha Ann Campbell. Mr. Burrow is survived by a brother, Gary Burrow; two sisters, Dorothy B. Voss and Lucille "Lucy" B. Stringfield (Ronnie); numerous special nieces and nephews; and two special friends, Julie Farmer and Wendy Henson. Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel in Rural Hall with Jim Miller, minister, officiating. Entombment will follow in Crestview Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. this evening, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home in Rural Hall. The family would like to thank the staff of Priddy Manor for the loving care during his extended stay. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 and/or St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

