Winston-Salem - Ms. Wanda R. Burns, 53, passed away March 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Russell Funeral Home Chapel with family visitation at 1:30 pm. (RUSSELL)

