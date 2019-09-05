July 14, 1923 - August 29, 2019 Adell James Burney was born on July 14, 1923 and left to be with the Lord on the morning of August 29, 2019. She was married to Mr. James Burney for over 30 years; she also had a son named Edward James, both of whom preceded her in death. Mrs. Burney is survived by her sisters Ruth J. Page, Georgiana Young, Annis Youman, her niece and great-nieces Gloria Lewis, Shama McCrae, and Danielle Johnson, as well as many more nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. The family would like to give a very special thank you to Rev. Sandra Thigpen for being not only her guardian/caregiver but also Mrs. Burney's dear friend throughout the years. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 noon Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at First Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 11 am-12 noon at the church. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.hooperfuneralhome.net. Hooper

Tags

Load entries