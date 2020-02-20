Burleigh, Charles "Chuck" Robert December 29, 1933 - February 13, 2020 Mr. Charles "Chuck" Robert Burleigh, 86, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 29, 1933 in Penobscot, Maine to Alvina and George Herbert Burleigh. Chuck received a master's degree in finance from Michigan State University. He worked as a finance and insurance executive. Chuck was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Chuck had a passion for sports. He was an avid accomplished golfer, organizing "The Burleigh Bash" at Pinehurst for over thirty years. In his younger days, he played baseball and basketball. He was a devoted sports fan as well, proudly supporting his children's efforts and athletic accomplishments. In addition to his beloved parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his brother, Dana and wife Connie, son-in-law, Greg and daughter in-law, Heidi. Surviving are his wife, Margaret "Peg" Stratton Burleigh; his brother, Jerry (Marion); two sons, Todd Burleigh and Bryan Burleigh (Pam); one daughter, Beth Bullard; and eight grandchildren, Andrew, Cheryl, Morgan, Brayden, Jonathan, Nicholas, Jackson, and Kate. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday February 24, 2020 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made in Chuck's memory to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. (Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel) Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

To send flowers to the family of Charles Burleigh, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 24
Memorial Mass
Monday, February 24, 2020
11:00AM
St. Leo The Great Catholic Church
335 Springdale Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC 27104
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Charles's Memorial Mass begins.

Tags

Load entries