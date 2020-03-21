June 1, 1931 - March 18, 2020 Charles Lee Burkleo (Chuck), 88, of Winston-Salem, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020. He was born June 1, 1931 in Tyler, TX to Ernest Van and Bessie Wilkins Burkleo. Charles worked in construction and built three homes for his family in New York and Winston-Salem. He and his wife enjoyed traveling and camping, having visited every state and Puerto Rico, as well as some of Europe. Charles's greatest satisfaction was in volunteering in the capacity of fireman and fire police in Trumansburg, NY. He took great joy as a Boy Scout leader for 35 years, and he volunteered at the Second Harvest Food Bank. Charles was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where he especially enjoyed ushering. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Roger Burkleo; and his sister Evelyn Ward. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Vivienne Burkleo; daughter Vicki Burkleo of Syracuse, NY; son David Burkleo of Winston-Salem; 4 grandsons; 2 great-grandsons; and a sister Donna Clapp of Greensboro. The immediate family will hold a private service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Trinity Methodist Church, or Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.twincitycremations.com.

