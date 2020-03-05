June 14, 1933 - January 2, 2020 If God has a sense of humor, then the sound of laughter rang from the heavens on January 2, 2020, when Jon Mac Burkhart joined the heavenly hosts. Jon, who loved to make people laugh, was the master of the smart retort and humorous quip and could tell wonderful tales, the best ones on himself. He was born on June 14, 1933, in Corsicana, Texas, the sixth child of Eula B. McCord and Edgar Earl Burkhart. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters: Dorothy B. Peacock and Mary Jo Burkhart; three brothers: Wynn, Edgar Earl, and Kelly P. Burkhart; and his wife, Elizabeth Flores. He is survived by a sister-in-law, Frances Burkhart, of Corsicana, TX; eight of his nine nieces and nephews: Anne Coltrane (Joe) of Kernersville, NC; Genie Leonard (Steve) of Myrtle Beach, SC; Belinda Burkhart (Ben Bennitt) of Corsicana, TX; Paul Burkhart (Heather) of Houston, TX; Pam Barnett (Billy) of Southlake, TX; Julie Burkhart-Haid (Joseph) of Hudson, WI; Barbara Burkhart of Frisco, TX; and Betty Burkhart of Dallas, TX. His nephew, Hal Peacock (Nancy) Charlotte, NC, preceded him in death. While growing up in Corsicana, Jon needed to be home-schooled and to remain in bed for a year because of the early development of rheumatoid arthritis. He spent his time listening to the radio and thus began a life-long love of all things related to broadcasting. While getting his B.F.A. in broadcasting at the University of Texas, Austin, Jon worked as an intern at KTBC Radio where he became an announcer, photographer, camera operator and director. Photography remained a passion of his throughout his life. He worked for CBS Radio in Los Angeles, CA, and KRGV-TV in Weslaco, TX, where he met his future wife, Elizabeth Flores. They married in 1960 and moved to Wichita Falls where he was program manager for KAUZ-TV. Later they moved to Houston, TX, where Jon worked at the NBC affiliate KPRC-TV for 23 years as a producer, director, and technical director. He covered sports in the new Astro Dome, and because the station had the first and only mobile color unit in the area, he was part of the team that covered man's first landing on the moon. When Jon's wife Elizabeth was appointed an assistant director of the National Credit Union Administration during the Reagan/Bush administration, Jon and Elizabeth split their time between DC and Houston. On Jon's retirement from WKPRC-TV, they moved to Maui where Jon worked part-time at Maui Community College in computer graphics, 3D animation, and as a faculty consultant. He also owned a small television production facility and free-lanced as technical director for events like the Maui Classic. He was hired by NBC as technical director at the 1988 Seoul Olympics (basketball) for which he won an Emmy, the 1992 Barcelona Olympics (diving), and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics (Centennial Park.) Jon and Elizabeth traveled extensively throughout their lives. They were both excellent cooks and delighted in entertaining friends and family. On their travels they visited Jon's sister, Dorothy Peacock, who lived at Arbor Acres in Winston-Salem and in 2009 the decided to retire again and move there themselves. They joined Centenary United Methodist Church and took advantage of living in the "City of the Arts" by attending UNCSA performances, community theatres, Winston-Salem Symphony, and Piedmont Opera. Jon became an actor and singer in Arbor Acres' productions, where nothing made him happier than to have an audience rolling in the aisles at his expense. His final career was as the resident volunteer technical director, photographer, and videographer at Arbor Acres where his Arbor Acres friends became like a second family to him and he felt needed and loved until the end. There will be a celebration of Jon's life on March 7, 2020, in Piner Hall at Arbor Acres Retirement Community in Winston-Salem. It will begin at 2:00 p.m. with a reception followed by the celebration of life at 2:30. Memorials may be made to the Residents' Assistance Fund at Arbor Acres Retirement Community, 1244 Arbor Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27104 or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
